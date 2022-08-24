Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on BYG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($16.61) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,311 ($15.84) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,383.50. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,191 ($14.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.