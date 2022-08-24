Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.61) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

