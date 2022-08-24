Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

