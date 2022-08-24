Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.67 and a 200 day moving average of $239.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

