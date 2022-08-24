Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $40,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of REGN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $604.36. 6,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,818. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

