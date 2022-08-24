Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF comprises 1.4% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

