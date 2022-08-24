Bellevue Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.82. 4,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day moving average is $179.56. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $152.74 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

