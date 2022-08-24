Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.70). Approximately 42,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 113,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.75).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of Beeks Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Beeks Trading Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.75. The company has a market capitalization of £91.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7,025.00.

About Beeks Trading

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

