Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Buys A$119,000.00 in Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Rating) insider Robert(Rob) Jager bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,000.00 ($83,216.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

