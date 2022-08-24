BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 2.7%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €45.70 ($46.63) and last traded at €45.70 ($46.63). 12,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.95 ($47.91).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.40.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.