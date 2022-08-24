BASIC Hits 1-Day Volume of $298,582.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $15.14 million and approximately $298,582.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00076709 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.