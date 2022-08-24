Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001700 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $540.77 million and approximately $37.65 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,344,316 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

