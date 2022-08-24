Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

