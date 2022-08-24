Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.58. Baozun shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 11,692 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. StockNews.com lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Baozun Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Baozun by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 339,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Baozun by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $3,118,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

