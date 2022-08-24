Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

BNS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 108,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 234.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,913,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,302,000 after purchasing an additional 364,380 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,410,000 after acquiring an additional 649,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

