Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Deere & Company worth $1,176,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $374.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.