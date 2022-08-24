Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,124 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $643,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $159.53. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.