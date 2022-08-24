Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,068,602 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,412,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,046,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

