Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,656,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Boeing worth $700,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 343,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boeing by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,258,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.