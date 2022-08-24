Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of McKesson worth $605,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,995 shares of company stock worth $13,039,972. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $364.02 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.69.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

