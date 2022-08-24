Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 167,230 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.40% of Ameriprise Financial worth $793,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $277.34 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.