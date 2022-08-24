Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $858.32 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 259,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $858,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.66. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

