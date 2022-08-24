Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $746.63 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,892,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Mondelez International worth $746,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

