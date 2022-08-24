Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Elevance Health worth $969,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $493.23 on Wednesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

