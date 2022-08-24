Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 131,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Cigna worth $669,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

CI opened at $286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.56. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

