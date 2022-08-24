Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 127 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Equinix worth $582,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 193,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $667.78 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $667.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

