Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. 876,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,297,624. The company has a market cap of $278.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

