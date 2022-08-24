Bank of America Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $381.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.00.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

DE opened at $374.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

