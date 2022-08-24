Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) vs. S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Financial Comparison

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 16.85% 18.00% 1.61% S&T Bancorp 30.84% 9.06% 1.15%

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

61.1% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A S&T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and S&T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.50 $4.07 billion $0.41 7.54 S&T Bancorp $353.87 million 3.41 $110.34 million $2.76 11.16

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 73 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.