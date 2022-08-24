B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 851,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 10,664,345 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

