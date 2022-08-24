B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 851,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 10,664,345 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
B2Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.