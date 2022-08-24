Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $20.63

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $22.10. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 1,057 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 112,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

