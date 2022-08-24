Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Aviat Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $40.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.
