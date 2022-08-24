Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aviat Networks by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

