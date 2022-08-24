Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Reduced by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

