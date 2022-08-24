Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Decreased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,478 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 543,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

