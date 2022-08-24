Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.37 or 0.00107529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and approximately $354.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00255739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033128 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,309 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

