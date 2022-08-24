AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Trading Down 4%

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2,210.03 and last traded at $2,219.13. Approximately 1,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 138,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,310.67.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,058.84.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

