Autonio (NIOX) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $424,766.57 and approximately $64,323.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00764471 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016354 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.
Autonio Coin Trading
