Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 21.64.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aurion Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,205,082 shares in the company, valued at C$6,162,795.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 235,000 shares of company stock worth $140,839.

(Get Rating)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.