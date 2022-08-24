Augur Reaches Market Cap of $84.72 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $84.72 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.70 or 0.00036287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128620 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033253 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081150 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur (REP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
