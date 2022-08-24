Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.59

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 1169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

Atalaya Mining Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.