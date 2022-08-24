Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.9 %

ASUR opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

