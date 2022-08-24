Astrantus Ltd Trims Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Astrantus Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. CWM LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,248 shares of company stock worth $2,976,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
