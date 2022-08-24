Astrantus Ltd Sells 2,800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Astrantus Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of TXN opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

