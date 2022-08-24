Astrantus Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Astrantus Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

RL stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

