Astrantus Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,209 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.