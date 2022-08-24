Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

