Astrantus Ltd Invests $258,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.99.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

