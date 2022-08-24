Astrantus Ltd Invests $252,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

