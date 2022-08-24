Astrantus Ltd Has $271,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Astrantus Ltd decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.16.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.