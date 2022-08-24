Astrantus Ltd Buys New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after acquiring an additional 993,290 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,043,000 after acquiring an additional 359,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 307,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.